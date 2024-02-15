Current & Past Articles » Sports

CDDHS girls leading District 4 hockey standings

February 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girl’s hockey team is now in first place in the District 4 standings after winning two out of three games during tournament play on Friday, Feb. 9, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The District 4 girl’s hockey season is held as a series of four tournament days held in Palmerston, Mount Forest, Shelburne, and Orangeville.

On the first tournament day on Nov. 28, in Palmerston, the Royals

won two of their three games to take an early lead in the standings.

The Dec. 19, tournament ended with the Royals winning all three games over Westside Secondary School, Norwell District, and Wellington Heights. The Royals scored 18 goals for the day and were the only team to go undefeated on that tournament day.

The schedule brought the District 4 teams to Shelburne on Feb. 19, for the third tournament day.

In their first game of the day, the Royals won 8-1 over Westside. In the second game of the day against Norwell District, the Royals had to settle for a 4-2 loss.

The team rebounded for their final game when they finished off the day with a 4-2 win over Wellington Heights.

At the end of the day, the Royals were in first place with a 7-2 record and 14 points averaging five goals per game.

Norwell District is in second place, followed by Wellington Heights and Westside.

The District has one more tournament day that will take place at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Feb. 13, before getting ready for playoffs.

A playoff schedule has not yet been announced.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector ...

Canicross event provides exercise to both canines and owners

Written By Brian Lockhart It was cold and snowy, but that didn’t stop pet lovers and their dogs from participating in the Snowy Paws Canicross ...

Shelburne Curling Club hosts Glow in the Dark Bonspiel

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Curling Club opened a new dimension for the sport when it hosted its annual Glow in the Dark Bonspiel ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support