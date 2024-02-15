CDDHS girls leading District 4 hockey standings

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girl’s hockey team is now in first place in the District 4 standings after winning two out of three games during tournament play on Friday, Feb. 9, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The District 4 girl’s hockey season is held as a series of four tournament days held in Palmerston, Mount Forest, Shelburne, and Orangeville.

On the first tournament day on Nov. 28, in Palmerston, the Royals

won two of their three games to take an early lead in the standings.

The Dec. 19, tournament ended with the Royals winning all three games over Westside Secondary School, Norwell District, and Wellington Heights. The Royals scored 18 goals for the day and were the only team to go undefeated on that tournament day.

The schedule brought the District 4 teams to Shelburne on Feb. 19, for the third tournament day.

In their first game of the day, the Royals won 8-1 over Westside. In the second game of the day against Norwell District, the Royals had to settle for a 4-2 loss.

The team rebounded for their final game when they finished off the day with a 4-2 win over Wellington Heights.

At the end of the day, the Royals were in first place with a 7-2 record and 14 points averaging five goals per game.

Norwell District is in second place, followed by Wellington Heights and Westside.

The District has one more tournament day that will take place at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Feb. 13, before getting ready for playoffs.

A playoff schedule has not yet been announced.

