CDDHS senior and junior basketball teams make championship

Written By Brian Lockhart

Centre Dufferin District High School will be well represented in the District 4 basketball championships this year as both the junior and senior Royals teams will advance to the final games.

Senior

The CDDHS Royals senior boy’s team will be at the District championships after a 73-12 win over the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles from Fergus in their semi-final playoff game on Feb. 12.

The semi-final took place on the Royals’ home court at the CDDHS gym.

Taking an early lead in the first quarter the Royals kept up the pressure for the entire game for the win.

The senior Royals finished the regular season in first place, going undefeated for the year. They averaged 63 points per game in the regular season while allowing an average of 34 points against.

In the other District semi-final, Norwell District won 50-43 over Westside Secondary School from Orangeville.

Centre Dufferin and Norwell met for the District championship at the CDDHS court on Wednesday, May 14.

The results of the game were not available at press time.

Junior

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boy’s basketball team will be going to the District 4 championship after a 77-30 win over the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles from Fergus in their semi-final playoff game.

The semi-final took place on Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the gym at CDDHS.

The Royals finished the regular season tied for first place with Erin District High School. Both teams had 6-2 records for the season.

The Royals averaged 63 points per game while allowing an average of 41 points against.

Erin District won their semi-final 81-52 over Westside Secondary School.

Centre Dufferin and Erin met for the District 4 championship game on Wednesday, February 14, on CDDHS home court.

Results were not available at press time.

