Shelburne Library shares what’s new

February 22, 2024 · 0 Comments

Tickets for our March Break events are now available! These programs are geared toward school-aged children, and always promise lots of fun. This year we have:

• Birds of Prey @ YOUR Library on Tuesday, March 12th @ 2pm—See live birds of prey up close and personal!This event is sold out!

• Fireside Munsch @ Grace Tipling Hall on Wednesday, March 13th @ 2pm—This is a high-energy show featuring four of Robert Munsch’s classic stories performed as one wacky storytelling play!

• Bumbling Bert @ Grace Tipling Hall on Thursday, March 14th @ 2pm—Supremely comical, silly, and ultimately entertaining, Bumbling Bert’s show always features dazzling magic and loads of audience participation.

Tickets are still available for Fireside Munsch and Bumbling Bert for a cost of $4 each. Adults and children alike must have tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Library during open hours with cash.

We are seeking donations for our Seed Library in advance of our Seedy Saturday event on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024. Please label seed donations with the variety and when it was harvested.

Upcoming Events

Rose’s Book Club, Tuesday, February 27th, 2pm: The best part about this book club is there is no required reading! That means you can come ready to discuss whatever you’ve been reading, and hear the recommendations of other book club members. Rose will also feature a selection of noteworthy books!

Seedy Saturday, Saturday, March 2nd, 10am-1pm: Drop by YOUR Library and borrow seeds from our Seed Library! We have many varieties of herbs, veggies, and flowers available. You’ll also be able to chat with other community partners interested in growing, including The Town of Shelburne’s Community Garden Coordinators and the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society.

Staff Pick of the Week: Blood Betrayal by Ausma Zehanat Khan

With the Denver Police force spread thin between two racially charged cases, protests on both sides of the cases begin and Lieutenant Waqas Seif and Inaya have their work cut out for them.

Why Jade recommends it: This is the second book in the Inaya Rahman series, and this time we get more insight into the lives of our protagonists, Dt. Rahman and her Lt. Seif.

Blackwater Falls is about to erupt into widespread violence after two unrelated, though simultaneous, conflicts result in the fatalities of a Black graffiti artist and a Latino man. Dt. Rahman is instructed to stick to investigating the Blackwater Falls case involving Duante Reed, but when her past comes knocking, she can’t help but investigate Mateo Ruiz’s case, too.

The reason this series feels different, insofar as police procedurals go, is because Rahman and Seif are a part of the Community Response Unit– a unit specifically designated to help vulnerable populations and hold law enforcement accountable. Focusing on the wellness of community members is not something we see in many of this type of book, and adds an element to the story seasoned readers will enjoy. The narration on both this work and the first book, Blackwater Falls, is wonderful and would be a great series to launch your audiobook journey.

