Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library shares what’s new

February 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Tickets for our March Break events are now available! These programs are geared toward school-aged children, and always promise lots of fun. This year we have:

• Birds of Prey @ YOUR Library on Tuesday, March 12th @ 2pm—See live birds of prey up close and personal!This event is sold out!

• Fireside Munsch @ Grace Tipling Hall on Wednesday, March 13th @ 2pm—This is a high-energy show featuring four of Robert Munsch’s classic stories performed as one wacky storytelling play!

• Bumbling Bert @ Grace Tipling Hall on Thursday, March 14th @ 2pm—Supremely comical, silly, and ultimately entertaining, Bumbling Bert’s show always features dazzling magic and loads of audience participation.

Tickets are still available for Fireside Munsch and Bumbling Bert for a cost of $4 each. Adults and children alike must have tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Library during open hours with cash.

We are seeking donations for our Seed Library in advance of our Seedy Saturday event on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024. Please label seed donations with the variety and when it was harvested.

Upcoming Events

Rose’s Book Club, Tuesday, February 27th, 2pm: The best part about this book club is there is no required reading! That means you can come ready to discuss whatever you’ve been reading, and hear the recommendations of other book club members. Rose will also feature a selection of noteworthy books!

Seedy Saturday, Saturday, March 2nd, 10am-1pm: Drop by YOUR Library and borrow seeds from our Seed Library! We have many varieties of herbs, veggies, and flowers available. You’ll also be able to chat with other community partners interested in growing, including The Town of Shelburne’s Community Garden Coordinators and the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society.

Staff Pick of the Week: Blood Betrayal by Ausma Zehanat Khan 

With the Denver Police force spread thin between two racially charged cases, protests on both sides of the cases begin and Lieutenant Waqas Seif and Inaya have their work cut out for them.

Why Jade recommends it: This is the second book in the Inaya Rahman series, and this time we get more insight into the lives of our protagonists, Dt. Rahman and her Lt. Seif. 

Blackwater Falls is about to erupt into widespread violence after two unrelated, though simultaneous, conflicts result in the fatalities of a Black graffiti artist and a Latino man. Dt. Rahman is instructed to stick to investigating the Blackwater Falls case involving Duante Reed, but when her past comes knocking, she can’t help but investigate Mateo Ruiz’s case, too.

The reason this series feels different, insofar as police procedurals go, is because Rahman and Seif are a part of the Community Response Unit– a unit specifically designated to help vulnerable populations and hold law enforcement accountable. Focusing on the wellness of community members is not something we see in many of this type of book, and adds an element to the story seasoned readers will enjoy. The narration on both this work and the first book, Blackwater Falls, is wonderful and would be a great series to launch your audiobook journey.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support