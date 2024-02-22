Stolen goods, drugs seized in Orangeville by police

If you see something, say something.

This phrase rang particularly true on Family Day, when a call to the police about suspicious behaviour by two individuals in an Orangeville parking lot resulted in a litany of charges being laid against them by Dufferin OPP.

The two men who were arrested are charged in connection to multiple criminal investigations.

Officers from Dufferin OPP were called to a retail hardware store parking lot in Orangeville on Monday (Feb. 19). The person who reported the two men to police said they observed suspicious behavior by them inside of a vehicle. Police located the suspects and quickly came to learn that the driver and passenger were breaching several former release conditions and were subsequently arrested.

Mahal Lakwinder Singh, 26, has been charged with: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (two counts), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Failure to comply with release order (two counts), and Possession of a Schedule I Substance (three counts).

Sidhu Manmoht Singh, 24, has been charged with: Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (two counts), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Failure to comply with release order (two counts) and Possession of a Schedule I Substance (three counts).

As a result of the investigation the following items were seized and recovered:

• 11g Methamphetamine

• 5g Heroin

• 11g Gamma Hydroxybutrate

• Personal Identification and Bank Cards

• 1.14L The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky – six bottles

• 750ml The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky

• 750ml The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky

• 750ml Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky

The accused individuals were held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges. None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information about suspected crime online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

