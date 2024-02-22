Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin police recover stolen vehicle in Orangeville

February 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

At least one pickup truck owner in Dufferin County had a reason to rejoice last Thursday (Feb. 15). 

Dufferin OPP officers recovered a truck, valued at $55,000, that day through the help of un Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP).

Investigators of the theft received information that the vehicle identification number on a truck had been tampered with. CSCU and OMAP investigators obtained a search warrant to where the truck was being kept and confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle was seized along on with a blank key fob and documents to support the investigation. 

The investigation is continuing, and charges are pending.

Dufferin OPP ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



         

