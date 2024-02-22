Impaired operation charges laid following single vehicle collision

February 22, 2024

Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a single motor vehicle collision.

Officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision in Grand Valley on Feb. 17, just after 11:00 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the driver at the side of the road, which quickly led them into an impaired operation investigation.

Joseph DAVIN, a 30-year-old male, from Amaranth has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

