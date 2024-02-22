Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired driving, cannabis possession charges laid

February 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged a 37 year old Toronto man with multiple offenses after a traffic stop. 

On Feb. 15 Dufferin police were patroling the area of County Road 109 in Orangeville when a traffic stop lead officers to question a driver’s ability to operate their vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and a search of the vehicle resulted in cannabis being seizesd. He faces charges for:

• Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

• Possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. None of the charges have been proven in court. 



         

