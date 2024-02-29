Current & Past Articles » General News

Push-up challenge helps educate community on mental health while fundraising

February 29, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Peel Dufferin has raised thousands of dollars in donations with a new fitness challenge that hopes to raise awareness about mental health. 

Starting on Feb. 1, more than 370 residents from the Peel Dufferin region took up the challenge from CMHA to complete 2,000 push-ups over 23 days with the goal of raising funds for mental health services. 

“We are proud to be part of this initiative,” said Shawna Bailey, fundraising officer for CMHA Peel Dufferin. “We believe that it is another way to educate our community about mental health and physical activity.” 

This year was the first year the Canadian Mental Health Association brought forward the fundraising initiative. The initiative initially started in Australia seven years ago and has raised over $36 million for mental health. 

According to CMHA, over 49,000 Canadians from 330 communities challenged themselves to complete 2,000 push-ups for the 20 per cent of Canadians who will experience a mental illness each year. 

The initiative raised over $2.4 million for mental health nationwide, with over 44.8 million push-ups completed.  

In Dufferin Peel, the competition raised over $13,000 in funding, all of which will stay in the Peel–Dufferin community to directly help residents who may have mental health issues or substance use. 

According to a 2022/2023 annual report from CMHA Dufferin–Peel, the local mental health organization served nearly 22,000 clients through their programs and service and received 58,772 crisis-based calls. 

Speaking with the Shelburne Free Press, Bailey noted the importance of raising awareness and funding for local mental health services. 

“Knowledge and awareness are getting better, but people still need the reminder that they are not alone in what they are experiencing. New services are being added all the time to help support our community, but everyone still needs to be encouraged to talk openly and honestly about mental health,” said Bailey. 

For more information about the services available with Peel Dufferin from the Canadian Mental Health Association, visit www.cmhapeeldufferin.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support