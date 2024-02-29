Shelburne Public Library News

February 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

Tickets for our March Break events are now available! These programs are geared toward school-aged children, and always promise lots of fun. This year we have:

• Birds of Prey @ YOUR Library on Tuesday, March 12th @ 2pm—See live birds of prey up close and personal! This event is sold out!

• Fireside Munsch @ Grace Tipling Hall on Wednesday, March 13th @ 2pm—This is a high-energy show featuring four of Robert Munsch’s classic stories performed as one wacky storytelling play!

• Bumbling Bert @ Grace Tipling Hall on Thursday, March 14th @ 2pm—Supremely comical, silly, and ultimately entertaining, Bumbling Bert’s show always features dazzling magic and loads of audience participation.

Tickets are still available for Fireside Munsch and Bumbling Bert for a cost of $4 each. Adults and children alike must have tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at the Library during open hours with cash.

Upcoming Events

Seedy Saturday, Saturday, March 2nd, 10am-1pm: Drop by YOUR Library and borrow seeds from our Seed Library! We have many varieties of herbs, veggies, and flowers available. You’ll also be able to chat with other community partners interested in growing, including The Town of Shelburne’s Community Garden Coordinators and the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Women by Kristin Hannah

Why Rose recommends it: It’s been quite some time since I have debated staying up all night to finish a book, but The Women made me contemplate doing so this week. This Kristin Hannah book is hot off the press, and like the works that have come before it, you should keep tissues at hand.

Readers Comments (0)