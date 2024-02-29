Grand Valley woman, 32, killed in Melancthon collision

February 29, 2024

Dufferin OPP are investigation a collision in the Township of Melancthon, which resulted in the dealth of a 32-year-old Grand Valley woman.

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferixqn County EMS, and Fire Services responded to a call of a serious collision involving two vehicles just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 25). The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 17 in Melancthon.

The collision resulted in one fatality, along with one person transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

As a result of the collision, a 32 -year-old, female from Grand Valley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 61-year-old male was air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours while the Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP investigates. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

