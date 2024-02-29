Dufferin OPP stop driver in Shelburne, lay impaired operation charges

February 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On February 21, 2024, just after 5:00 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street East in the Town of Shelburne. Officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

A 33-year-old male, from Newmarket has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On February 22, 2024, just after 5:30 a.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of CTY RD 109 in the Township of East Garafraxa. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

A 59-year-old male, from Mississauga has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The charges have not yet been proven in court.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)