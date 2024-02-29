Uncategorized

CDDHS Royals juniors claim District 4 title with win over Erin

February 29, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boys basketball team are champions after winning over Erin District High School in the final District 4 game on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The Royal had a good season and ended tied for first with Erin – both teams having identical 6-2 records.

In the semi-final round, the Royals knocked out the team from Emmanuel Christian High School in a game that resulted in a 77-30 win for CDDHS.

The championship game got underway at 4 pm. in the gym at Centre Dufferin.

Things got off to a slow start with the Royals taking a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Royals had extended that lead to a 28-15.

The Royals kept up the pressure and really started scoring in the third quarter to widen the score gap to 52-27.

The game ended with a 68-36 win for Centre Dufferin, and the Royals claimed the District 4 title.

“We started undefeated, then after the break we really slowed down,” said Royals power forward Josh Pomery of the season. “We got a couple wins in a tournament and that really got us pumped for the end of the season. It was a good season.”

Erin had a good season and was a good scoring team, so it was expected to be a close game.

“The last time we played them we lost by 20,” Josh said. “We made sure to come into this game with energy and had it all together – we didn’t want to lose. Now we have to get ready for CWOSSA – and practice.”

The Royals went on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA where they were up against other championship teams.

Games will took place at Centre Dufferin as well as Westside Secondary School in Orangeville.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support