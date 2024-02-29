CDDHS Royals juniors claim District 4 title with win over Erin

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boys basketball team are champions after winning over Erin District High School in the final District 4 game on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The Royal had a good season and ended tied for first with Erin – both teams having identical 6-2 records.

In the semi-final round, the Royals knocked out the team from Emmanuel Christian High School in a game that resulted in a 77-30 win for CDDHS.

The championship game got underway at 4 pm. in the gym at Centre Dufferin.

Things got off to a slow start with the Royals taking a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Royals had extended that lead to a 28-15.

The Royals kept up the pressure and really started scoring in the third quarter to widen the score gap to 52-27.

The game ended with a 68-36 win for Centre Dufferin, and the Royals claimed the District 4 title.

“We started undefeated, then after the break we really slowed down,” said Royals power forward Josh Pomery of the season. “We got a couple wins in a tournament and that really got us pumped for the end of the season. It was a good season.”

Erin had a good season and was a good scoring team, so it was expected to be a close game.

“The last time we played them we lost by 20,” Josh said. “We made sure to come into this game with energy and had it all together – we didn’t want to lose. Now we have to get ready for CWOSSA – and practice.”

The Royals went on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA where they were up against other championship teams.

Games will took place at Centre Dufferin as well as Westside Secondary School in Orangeville.

