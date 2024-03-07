Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library shares news

March 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Thank you to our entire community  for your efforts in making our Shelburne Seed Library a smashing success! We opened Seedy Saturday with over 1000 packages of seeds thanks to your generosity! 

Get your tickets to our March Break shows before they’re gone! These programs are geared toward school-aged children, and always promise lots of fun. This year we have:

Birds of Prey @ YOUR Library on Tuesday, March 12th @ 2pm—This event is sold out!

Fireside Munsch @ Grace Tipling Hall on Wednesday, March 13th @ 2pm—This is a high-energy show featuring four of Robert Munsch’s classic stories performed as one wacky storytelling play!

Bumbling Bert @ Grace Tipling Hall on Thursday, March 14th @ 2pm—Supremely comical, silly, and ultimately entertaining, Bumbling Bert’s show always features dazzling magic and loads of audience participation.

Tickets are still available for Fireside Munsch and Bumbling Bert for a cost of $4 each. Adults and children alike must have tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Library during open hours with cash.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Boy Who Cried Bear by Kelley Armstrong



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘I’ve always had a really strong drive to make a difference’: Norah Kennedy to retire as executive director at Family Transition Place

by PAULA BROWN When Family Transition Place is brought up in conversation, the name of their executive director, Norah Kennedy, doesn’t typically fall far behind. ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support