Shelburne Library shares news

March 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

Thank you to our entire community for your efforts in making our Shelburne Seed Library a smashing success! We opened Seedy Saturday with over 1000 packages of seeds thanks to your generosity!

Get your tickets to our March Break shows before they’re gone! These programs are geared toward school-aged children, and always promise lots of fun. This year we have:

• Birds of Prey @ YOUR Library on Tuesday, March 12th @ 2pm—This event is sold out!

• Fireside Munsch @ Grace Tipling Hall on Wednesday, March 13th @ 2pm—This is a high-energy show featuring four of Robert Munsch’s classic stories performed as one wacky storytelling play!

• Bumbling Bert @ Grace Tipling Hall on Thursday, March 14th @ 2pm—Supremely comical, silly, and ultimately entertaining, Bumbling Bert’s show always features dazzling magic and loads of audience participation.

Tickets are still available for Fireside Munsch and Bumbling Bert for a cost of $4 each. Adults and children alike must have tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Library during open hours with cash.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Boy Who Cried Bear by Kelley Armstrong

