Trillium Ford Lincoln donates $125,000 to Stevenson Memorial Hospital

Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd. has committed to a $125,000 pledge supporting the greatest needs of Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

In 2018, Trillium Ford Lincoln, under the ownership of Jack Vant Spyker, completed their first pledge of $50,000 to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation. The funds went towards the purchase of an Automated Medication Dispenser for the Emergency Department at the hospital.

Like other hospitals in Ontario, Stevenson Memorial Hospital’s operations rely on the generosity of individuals within the community, enabling them to procure and enhance essential medical equipment and provide exceptional healthcare close to home. By making an unrestricted gift or donating to the ‘greatest needs,’ the Foundation can invest where it is most needed, significantly impacting medical staff, advancing community healthcare, and saving lives.

Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd., was founded in 1975 by Jack Vant Spyker, who opened a small gas station in Alliston and sold a few Ford vehicles from his parking lot. From there, Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd. has grown into a premier dealership with locations in Alliston and Shelburne.

Current owners, Eric Vant Spyker in Alliston and Len Rice in Shelburne take pride in their commitment to offering quality service and a comprehensive line-up of vehicles.

“Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd. is proud to partner with our local health care partner, Stevenson Memorial Hospital, through the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation,” said Eric Vant Spyker, Managing Partner of Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd. in Alliston. “New Tecumseth is very fortunate to have a local hospital – as many communities do not, requiring residents to travel for health care and other services. A hospital and car dealership are often viewed as a cornerstone of any community, so it is a privilege to partner with SMHF and pledge this multi-year gift, knowing it will help our community and residents for years to come. We hope this will inspire other business owners and private individuals to give generously if possible.”

The donation will help the hospital purchase needed equipment.

“We are profoundly grateful for Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd.’s generous pledge of $125,000 towards the greatest needs of Stevenson Memorial Hospital,” said Mary Thomas, CEO of the Foundation. “This remarkable contribution exemplifies their unwavering commitment to the well-being of our community. We extend our heartfelt appreciation for their dedication to enhancing healthcare excellence. Together, with partners like Trillium Ford Lincoln Ltd., we are making a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our community.”

