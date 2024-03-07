Dufferin residents invited to share their vision for sustainable development

Written By Sam Odrowski

Input is sought from Dufferin County residents at the upcoming Community Information Session on Tri-County Green Development Standards

The meeting takes place on Tuesday, March 26 and is a joint effort among Grey, Dufferin, and Wellington Counties to create unified Green Development Standards that are informed by best practices, existing building credentials programs and input from stakeholder consultation.

“Under our Strategic Plan, we are committed to establishing Dufferin County as a leader in climate action. Our collaboration across Grey, Dufferin and Wellington Counties underscores a shared commitment to sustainable development. By uniting our efforts, we aim to create a consistent framework that empowers developers, supports municipal goals and engages the community in shaping our environmental legacy,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White.

Green Development Standards act as measures for developers and builders to create thoughtful and innovative developments using sustainable design.

“They are a critical policy tool for municipalities to achieve their greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets, official plan goals and goals for sustainability, and support climate adaptation by ensuring buildings and infrastructure are constructed to be more resilient to disruptions from extreme weather events,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release.

The March 26 Community Information Session will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Mel Lloyd Centre (New Horizons Room) located at 67 Centre Street, Shelburne. The session will begin with a brief presentation on the Green Development Standards project, followed by an interactive workshop.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions, share their thoughts and actively contribute to shaping the green development standards.

“This Community Information Session is an important opportunity for residents to actively participate in shaping the future of new development in Dufferin County. We encourage everyone to join the session, share their thoughts and contribute to the development of standards that reflect our shared values and aspirations for a greener, more resilient community,” said Todd Taylor, county councillor and chair of the Infrastructure and Environmental Services Committee.

Residents can register for the Community Information Session at eventbrite.ca/e/tri-county-green-development-standards-information-session-dufferin-tickets-846458880297

“As our community prepares to face escalating climate impacts, Green Development Standards can ensure our buildings and infrastructure remain resilient, safeguarding communities from the disruptions of extreme weather events. They also serve as a crucial step in mitigating high-carbon lifestyles and building a legacy of environmental stewardship,” said Sara MacRae, manager of Energy and Climate for the County of Dufferin.

