Applications now open for Dufferin County’s 2024 Bill Hill Scholarship Program

March 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Cost can be a major barrier for high school graduates seeking to further their education.  

To assist Dufferin residents in overcoming financial barriers, the County of Dufferin is providing them with an opportunity to secure funding through 2024 Bill Hill Scholarship Program. 

Applications are now open for the program, which consists of seven one-time $2,500 scholarships. 

The scholarship was introduced by former Warden Bill Hill in 2015 and is intended to recognize outstanding students from the county who will be pursuing post-secondary education and/or training.

Seven scholarship awards will be considered for students entering a university, college or trade/apprentice program.

The County of Dufferin is offering three of the seven scholarships to students who are Black or racialized; Indigenous/First Nations (Status, Non-Status), Métis or Inuit; and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

The county says those three scholarships are intended to address the social and economic systemic inequities that disadvantage and prevent Black, Indigenous, and LGTBQIA+ youth from accessing post-secondary education.

An online application is available for the 2024 scholarships at dufferincounty.ca/administration/bill-hill-scholarship-program

The online application will allow applicants to save progress and come back later to finish. Answers will be saved for 15 days if browser history cache is not cleared. Applicants who are unable to complete an online application can contact the Clerk’s department at scholarship@dufferincounty.ca or 519-941-2816 ext. 2500.

In addition to the online application, all applicants are required to upload a 500-word essay that answers the following questions:

• Explain why you think your chosen field is important in Dufferin County?

• How do you believe you could give back to your community using the skills learned?

• How will you apply the skills that you’ve learned and the knowledge that you’ve acquired towards the enhancement and betterment of your community?

As well, the application requires a Letter of Reference from a staff member at the applicant’s current school, current employer, coach or mentor

The application also requires proof of admission to post-secondary institution or training program.

Eligibility Criteria

All applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered: 

• Enrollment in any programs of studies offered through private or public college or university anywhere in the world, as long as it is an OSAP approved school or Skilled Trade or Training program in accredited Canadian Colleges and Universities

• Be a resident of Dufferin County

• Be graduating high school the current year or the previous year of applying for the Bill Hill Scholarship Program

• Demonstrated community involvement and/or participation in extracurricular activities

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 31. 

Applications will be reviewed by the selection committee using a scoring matrix and applicants will be notified shortly after. Scholarship funds are transferred directly to the successful applicant’s post-secondary institution.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a reception in July to be presented with their award.



         

