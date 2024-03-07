Dufferin OPP search warrant results in multiple charges and drug seizure

Dufferin OPP officers seized drugs and charged two individuals as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Shelburne.

Members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with Dufferin uniform members and Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP) executed a search warrant at a home on Third Line in Melancthon on March 1 (Friday). The search warrant resulted in the arrest of two individuals who are facing multiple charges.

In addition, the officers seized 93 grams of cocaine, Dilaudid pills, $2,855 Canadian cash, 22 Calibre ammunition, 12 Gauge shot gun shells, airsoft guns and two cellphones.

Brayden LAVIEILLE, 28-year-old from Dundalk has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Joshua RETES, 19-year-old of no fixed address

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

