CDDHS girl’s hockey team wins District 4 championship

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girl’s hockey team is District 4 champions after a 4-2 win in the final game against the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The Royals had a stellar year finishing the regular season in first place with a 9-3 record.

Going into the playoffs, they eliminated Westside Secondary School in the semi-final on Feb. 21.

A good-sized crowd of parents, grandparents, and fellow students turned out at the arena to cheer the team on for the final game.

The Royals took an early lead in Wednesday’s game with two goals in the first period.

Wellington Heights responded with two goals in the second period to make it a tie game with one period remaining.

The teams returned for the third period with both squads playing hard and trying to get the go-ahead goal for the win.

Neither team could score, and after an overtime period that didn’t produce a winner, it came down to a shoot-out.

The Wolverines failed to score in the shoot-out, while the Royals were successful on both attempts for the win.

“We started getting penalties in the game, but we decided to flip it over,” said Royal’s player Lauren Smith after the game. “In overtime, the pressure was on and in the end we came out on top. In the third period we were trying to get one in the net and make it 3-2. Unfortunately we couldn’t bury it in the net and it went to overtime. It was a good season. We kind of had a target on our backs because we were one of the top teams, but I’m glad we finished number one overall.”

As District champions, the Royals will now go to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA in the A/AA division.

CWOSSA girl’s competition was underway in Simcoe on March 4-5.

Results were not available at press time.

