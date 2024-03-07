Current & Past Articles » Sports

CDDHS girl’s hockey team wins District 4 championship

March 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girl’s hockey team is District 4 champions after a 4-2 win in the final game against the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The Royals had a stellar year finishing the regular season in first place with a 9-3 record.

Going into the playoffs, they eliminated Westside Secondary School in the semi-final on Feb. 21.

A good-sized crowd of parents, grandparents, and fellow students turned out at the arena to cheer the team on for the final game.

The Royals took an early lead in Wednesday’s game with two goals in the first period.

Wellington Heights responded with two goals in the second period to make it a tie game with one period remaining.

The teams returned for the third period with both squads playing hard and trying to get the go-ahead goal for the win.

Neither team could score, and after an overtime period that didn’t produce a winner, it came down to a shoot-out.

The Wolverines failed to score in the shoot-out, while the Royals were successful on both attempts for the win.

“We started getting penalties in the game, but we decided to flip it over,” said Royal’s player Lauren Smith after the game. “In overtime, the pressure was on and in the end we came out on top. In the third period we were trying to get one in the net and make it 3-2. Unfortunately we couldn’t bury it in the net and it went to overtime. It was a good season. We kind of had a target on our backs because we were one of the top teams, but I’m glad we finished number one overall.”

As District champions, the Royals will now go to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA in the A/AA division.

CWOSSA girl’s competition was underway in Simcoe on March 4-5.

Results were not available at press time.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘I’ve always had a really strong drive to make a difference’: Norah Kennedy to retire as executive director at Family Transition Place

by PAULA BROWN When Family Transition Place is brought up in conversation, the name of their executive director, Norah Kennedy, doesn’t typically fall far behind. ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support