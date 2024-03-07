Current & Past Articles » Sports

PJHL quarter-final playoffs underway across the province 

March 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Provincial Junior Hockey League has started quarter-final playoff competition as divisions around the province start battling for championships.

Division winners will go on to play for the Conference title, with Conference winners then going on to vie for the provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup.

There is a total of 61 teams in the league, making it the world’s largest Junior level league.

Locally, eight teams from the North Carruthers division have completed some quarter-final games with the first series due to wrap up on March 11, if some series go the full seven games. The quarter-final series has a best-of-seven format.

The division has nine teams with the bottom seed, the Midland Flyers, eliminated and not getting a playoff berth.

In their quarter-final, the first-place Alliston Hornets are ahead 3-0 over the eighth-place Innisfil Spartans.

Alliston won both home games to start the series, then won 11-3 on Innisfil home ice on March 3.

The second-place Stayner Siskins leads the Caledon Golden Hawks 2-0 in their series. Stayner took an early lead with a 4-3 overtime win in game one on February 29, then followed up with a 4-2 win in game two on March 3.

The third-place Orillia Terriers, are leading 3-0 in their quarter-final against the Huntsville Otters.

The Terriers won game three of the series 3-1 on home ice in Orillia on March 2.

In a series that could go the distance, the fourth-place Schomberg Cougars are leading fifth-place Penetang Kings 3-0 after Schomberg won game three with a 5-0 shutout on home ice at the Trisan Centre on March 2.

If needed, the final games will take place this weekend.

The four remaining teams will then compete in the best-of-seven semi-final round with the winners moving on to the division championship series.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘I’ve always had a really strong drive to make a difference’: Norah Kennedy to retire as executive director at Family Transition Place

by PAULA BROWN When Family Transition Place is brought up in conversation, the name of their executive director, Norah Kennedy, doesn’t typically fall far behind. ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support