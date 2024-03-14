Centre Dufferin District HS girl’s hockey team competes at CWOSSA

March 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girl’s hockey team travelled to Simcoe, Ontario to compete in this year’s regional CWOSSA competition.

CWOSSA brings district champions to a tournament to determine the regional championship team that will move on to provincial competition at OFSAA.

The CWOSSA tournament took place on March 4 and 5.

The Royals had a stellar season in the District 4 competition this year.

During the regular season, they won nine games after 12 times on the ice and finished in first place in the District with 18 points.

In the District playoffs, the Royals knocked out the Westside Secondary School Thunder in the semi-final round with an 11-3 win. This set them up to go to the District championship on Feb. 28.

In the final game, the Royals were up against the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines.

The final was played at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Royals were leading 2-0 in that game but the Wolverines tied it up in the second period.

With no winner at the end of the third period, the game went into overtime. Neither team could score in OT and the game was decided on a shoot-out with the Royals winning the shoot-out 2-0.

The win gave the Royals the District championship and the right to advance to the regional level at CWOSSA.

At CWOSSA, eight championship teams arrived to vie for the title.

Day one of the competition had all the teams playing a gruelling schedule of three games.

The Royals were on the ice at 8 a.m. to face the team from St. David. The Royals took a 9-1 loss in the opener.

They were back at it at 10:30 a.m., to face the squad from Kincardine. They lost this second game, 3-1.

The third game of the day had the Royals up against Holy Trinity. A 5-1 loss in that game ended the Royals’ season, and they could not move on to the next day’s competition.

The team from Holy Trinity went undefeated in the tournament and won the competition with a 3-2 overtime win against St. David.

Holy Trinity will now go to the OFSAA competition that will take place from March 19 to 21 in Brooklin, Ontario.

