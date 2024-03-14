Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin District HS girl’s hockey team competes at CWOSSA

March 14, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girl’s hockey team travelled to Simcoe, Ontario to compete in this year’s regional CWOSSA competition.

CWOSSA brings district champions to a tournament to determine the regional championship team that will move on to provincial competition at OFSAA.

The CWOSSA tournament took place on March 4 and 5.

The Royals had a stellar season in the District 4 competition this year.

During the regular season, they won nine games after 12 times on the ice and finished in first place in the District with 18 points.

In the District playoffs, the Royals knocked out the Westside Secondary School Thunder in the semi-final round with an 11-3 win. This set them up to go to the District championship on Feb. 28.

In the final game, the Royals were up against the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines.

The final was played at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Royals were leading 2-0 in that game but the Wolverines tied it up in the second period.

With no winner at the end of the third period, the game went into overtime. Neither team could score in OT and the game was decided on a shoot-out with the Royals winning the shoot-out 2-0.

The win gave the Royals the District championship and the right to advance to the regional level at CWOSSA.

At CWOSSA, eight championship teams arrived to vie for the title.

Day one of the competition had all the teams playing a gruelling schedule of three games.

The Royals were on the ice at 8 a.m. to face the team from St. David. The Royals took a 9-1 loss in the opener.

They were back at it at 10:30 a.m., to face the squad from Kincardine. They lost this second game, 3-1.

The third game of the day had the Royals up against Holy Trinity. A 5-1 loss in that game ended the Royals’ season, and they could not move on to the next day’s competition.

The team from Holy Trinity went undefeated in the tournament and won the competition with a 3-2 overtime win against St. David.

Holy Trinity will now go to the OFSAA competition that will take place from March 19 to 21 in Brooklin, Ontario.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tips to keep your pets healthy, happy when traveling over March Break

Written By Sam Odrowski March Break is nearing its end, but the Ontario SCPCA and Human Society have some tips to keep pets happy and ...

Families’ relocation worries alleviated as UGDSB caps enrollment at Primrose Elementary School 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Students and families enrolled at Primrose Elementary School no longer need to worry about relocating to a ...

‘I’ve always had a really strong drive to make a difference’: Norah Kennedy to retire as executive director at Family Transition Place

by PAULA BROWN When Family Transition Place is brought up in conversation, the name of their executive director, Norah Kennedy, doesn’t typically fall far behind. ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support