Shelburne Minor Hockey benefits from Domino’s Pizza’s fundraiser

March 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Shelburne Minor Hockey is again benefiting from a Domino’s Pizza initiative that provides funds to help local hockey teams get through the season.

On Wednesday, March 6, Domino’s Shelburne presented the Minor Hockey Association with a cheque for $1,400 that will go a long way in helping teams get through the season.

During hockey season, Domino’s donates a portion of the sales of pizzas on certain days to the local sport.

“Domino’s Pizza, on every other Monday, runs the pizza fundraiser,” explained Kelly Gee, Sponsorship Director for Shelburne Hockey. “They started the second week of October and they run it to the end of March. They give us a discounted rate. It’s $11.99 for a large pizza and $5.00 from that pizza goes to Shelburne Minor Hockey. It’s for all the teams. The money that is raised on a specific day, goes to a specific team. So far the total this year is $1,400.”

The donated funds are used to help the teams with various costs during the season.

“This money goes to extra ice time, tournaments, travel, and even equipment they need,” Kelly explained.

Domino’s Pizza does fundraisers of this type across the country, but it is up to the individual stores as to which organization they would like to help.

Shelburne Domino’s has been helping Shelburne Minor Hockey for the past five years.

“The fundraiser is a discount from the menu price for the customers and fundraiser for Shelburne hockey,” explained Anmol Suneja, Shelburne Domino’s store manager. “This is an incentive for the customers to buy a discounted pizza. We have been doing the hockey fundraiser for Shelburne Hockey for four or five years. Last year we did this at the same time. It’s up to the franchise owner to do these fundraisers. This initiative is our store decision.”

Shelburne Hockey appreciates the efforts of Domino’s Pizza and other sponsors who help defray the cost of playing their sport.

Readers Comments (0)