North Dufferin Baseball League recognizes players from last season

March 14, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The North Dufferin Baseball League recongized players from the 2023 season. 

Players, coaches, and fans attended the baseball leagues 2023 regular season awards event on March 10 in Lisle.

In the senior division, Kirk Gibson of the Owen Sound Baysox won the batting and best on base percentage awards. With 57 at bats and 31 hits, Gibson managed a .544 batting average along with a .643 on base percentage. His teammate Bryan Post tied with Bolton Brewers’ Brett Chater for the most home runs with 6 a piece.

Chris Fafalois of the Bolton Brewers scored the most runs crossing the plate 26 times.

The best pitcher was Nick Hodgson of the New Lowell Knights and his coach Peter Kinghan picked up the coach of the year award.

Creemore Padres’ Anson Dupuis was named the most valuable player, Nathan Lennox of the Clarksburg Blues was selected as the most sportsmanlike player and Daniel Morningstar of the Clearview Orioles was voted the best catcher.

In the junior division, Whyatt Winkel of the Orillia Royals took top place in the batting and on base category. His 34 at bats with 18 hits resulted in a .529 batting average and an on base percentage of .673. His teammate Ben Barzo scored 28 runs to top that category.

A third Royals’ player won the best pitching title as Wyatt Thompson took home his second-straight title after a stellar 2023 season.

Fraser Trivett of the Georgina Bulldogs won the most home runs award, hitting out 4 in the season, and was also named the most valuable player. The most sportsmanlike player award went to Jayden Akins of the Barrie Baycats.

Following the awards, league membership met for the annual general meeting. The Clearview Orioles requested a leave of absence for the year bringing the senior division down to 11 teams. The juniors have added Richmond Hill, but lost Georgina, keeping the division to seven teams.



         

