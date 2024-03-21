Shelburne veteran awarded 35-year member pin shares his contributions to the 48th Highlander Army Reserve

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own.

The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 presented Steven Pettit, a member and veteran, with his 35-year member pin.

“I never really kept track of how long I’d been a legion member so when they called me and said it was 38 years, it surprised me that I’d been there so long,” said Pettitt. “It feels really good, I’m proud of it.”

Originally from Lakeview, Ont., Pettit was a 16-year-old high school student when he joined the 48th Highlander Army Reserve as part of a student militia in 1964.

“Basically, you did all the same training that a regular militia person would do. A couple of my friends were joining it and so we all decided to do it together; camaraderie at the army,” explained Pettit.

Pettit re-enlisted with the 48th Highlander Army Reserve at the age of 18 and spent four years with the army reserve regiment before leaving to work for Bell Canada as a telephone repairman.

The 48th Highlanders of Canada was founded in 1891 when the Scottish community in Toronto succeeded in their efforts to have a Highland regiment. The regiment has remained a militia (reserve) infantry in the city since its inception more than 130 years ago.

It wasn’t until Pettit’s two sons joined the Shelburne 164th Air Cadet Squadron in the 1980s that he again joined the reserves, this time with the Air Force, and would eventually become a member of the local legion.

As a commercially licensed pilot, Pettit was asked to join the Shelburne Air Cadet program to help train the cadets in aviation.

“I enjoyed it,” he said. “When you had a cadet pass an exam and then was accepted for pilot training you could be proud that you did something good.”

Pettit added that part of his reason for joining the Shelburne Legion as a member was to help advocate the need for resources for the Shelburne 164th Air Cadet Squadron program.

Asked why he chose to continue as a member of the legion even after ending his time with the air cadets, Pettit said, “I liked it. I look at what the legion does in supporting the community and the air cadets, which as been an important part of my life. It’s a good group of people doing good work.”

Pettit has been a member of the Shelburne Legion for 38 years in total.

“It was a privilege and I was honoured to be a part of giving him his 35-year pin. For anybody to be a part of the legion for 35 years is amazing,” said Dean Schroeder, president of the Shelburne Legion.

