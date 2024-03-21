Shelburne man faces impaired driving charges on St. Patrick’s Day

March 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin OPP officers charged one driver with impaired operation after conducting a traffic stop.

On Sunday, March 17, just after 8:00 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP conducted a traffic stop in the area of Broadway in Orangeville. While speaking with the driver, officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Roger FLEMMING, a 36-year-old male, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.”

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)