Fraud suspect caught using fake ID at bank, assaults officer

March 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin OPP officers charged an individual involved in a fraud investigation last week.

Officers responded to the report of a fraud in progress at a financial institution on Broadway in Orangeville on March 12. Officers received information that a male was attempting to open a bank account with fraudulent identification. When the officers approached the suspect, he assaulted one of the officers and fled the scene. A foot pursuit ensued, and the male was arrested without incident.

“Thankfully no one was injured,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

As a result of the investigation, Michael CHAMBERS, 47-year-old from North York has been charged with:

• Assault with intent to resist arrest

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Cause or attempt to use a forged document – (six counts

None of these charges have been proven in court.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP Detachment urge businesses to verify who you’re dealing with before conducting any business. Contact police is you suspect suspicious activity or fraudulent documentation,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release. “Thank you, to the keen bank employee who trusted their instinct and called police.”

For more information on how to protect yourself or your business visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at: antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

