Current & Past Articles » Police news

Fraud suspect caught using fake ID at bank, assaults officer

March 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin OPP officers charged an individual involved in a fraud investigation last week.

Officers responded to the report of a fraud in progress at a financial institution on Broadway in Orangeville on March 12. Officers received information that a male was attempting to open a bank account with fraudulent identification. When the officers approached the suspect, he assaulted one of the officers and fled the scene. A foot pursuit ensued, and the male was arrested without incident. 

“Thankfully no one was injured,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

As a result of the investigation, Michael CHAMBERS, 47-year-old from North York has been charged with:

• Assault with intent to resist arrest

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Cause or attempt to use a forged document – (six counts

None of these charges have been proven in court.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP Detachment urge businesses to verify who you’re dealing with before conducting any business. Contact police is you suspect suspicious activity or fraudulent documentation,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release. “Thank you, to the keen bank employee who trusted their instinct and called police.”

For more information on how to protect yourself or your business visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at: antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne veteran awarded 35-year member pin shares his contributions to the 48th Highlander Army Reserve

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own.  The Shelburne Legion ...

Dufferin County declares March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month

Written by Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County has proclaimed the month of March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month to help bring awareness to ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support