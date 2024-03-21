Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP removes three impaired drivers during RIDE program

March 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP have charged three drivers with impaired operation related offences at the same Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) stop location over the weekend. 

On Saturday, March 16, just after 11:30 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP were conducting a RIDE spot-check on Townline in Orangeville. A driver entered the area and officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Rachel CRONK, a 20-year-old female, from Orangeville has been charged with:

•      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

•      Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

•      Young driver – B.A.C. above zero

On the same day, at roughly the same time and at the same RIDE spot-check, Dufferin OPP officers charged another driver. The driver entered the area of the RIDE location and officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation that also resulted in drug charges.

Bruce PATEL, a 34-year-old male, from Alton has been charged with:

•      Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

•      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The following day, Sunday, March 17, just after 12:30 p.m., at the same RIDE spot-check, officers from Dufferin OPP laid more impaired driving charges. A driver entered the RIDE location and officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Kirk CRONK, a 60-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

•      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne veteran awarded 35-year member pin shares his contributions to the 48th Highlander Army Reserve

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own.  The Shelburne Legion ...

Dufferin County declares March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month

Written by Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County has proclaimed the month of March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month to help bring awareness to ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support