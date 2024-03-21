Dufferin OPP removes three impaired drivers during RIDE program

Dufferin OPP have charged three drivers with impaired operation related offences at the same Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) stop location over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 16, just after 11:30 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP were conducting a RIDE spot-check on Townline in Orangeville. A driver entered the area and officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Rachel CRONK, a 20-year-old female, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

• Young driver – B.A.C. above zero

On the same day, at roughly the same time and at the same RIDE spot-check, Dufferin OPP officers charged another driver. The driver entered the area of the RIDE location and officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation that also resulted in drug charges.

Bruce PATEL, a 34-year-old male, from Alton has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The following day, Sunday, March 17, just after 12:30 p.m., at the same RIDE spot-check, officers from Dufferin OPP laid more impaired driving charges. A driver entered the RIDE location and officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Kirk CRONK, a 60-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

