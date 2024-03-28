Shelburne Public Library shares what’s new

Current & Past Articles » General News

 Reminder: the Shelburne Public Library is closed Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1. We will re-open Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Stop in until 7 p.m. today (Thursday, March 28) to stock up for the weekend!

 Archivist on the Road: Mini-Museum Presentation, Thursday, April 11, 6p.m.: Museums have many secrets and one of those is how they can tell you a story, through a single object.  How does the object tell us about its past, how it came to be, the places it’s been? Join Museum of Dufferin Archivist, Laura Camilleri, as she shows you how archives and museum staff learn an objects story, so we can share it with you.

 Staff Pick of the Week: Perfect Shot by Steve Urszenyi

 Special Agent Alexandra Martel had earned a reputation as one of the most renowned and decorated Army snipers in the service before stepping away. Now an FBI agent on loan to Interpol she learns that an old friend has been killed. When she starts to investigate she is drawn into a terrifying conspiracy. Her special skills as a sniper are called into play when a nuclear warhead goes missing. She and a CIA officer travel from the Netherlands, where this story begins, to London, then to Turkey and the catacombs of Paris in pursuit of the truth.

 Why Trudy recommends it: It’s hard to find books written about strong female protagonists. This book is fast paced and is a character driven espionage thriller. Alex is courageous and brave, with strong convictions. It has a dramatic and violent tone. It is not for the faint of heart and contains graphic violence. The storyline is action packed. The was like a roller coaster ride, just when it slows down to let you catch your breath, it starts careening out of control again. I found our current world crisis with the Russia/Ukraine war especially timely with the events portrayed in the book.



         

New strategic plan implemented by local health team

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

International affairs columnist Gwynne Dyer hosted at Grace Tipling Hall

Written By Constance Scrafield The somewhat unique opportunity to hear from a popular international affairs columnist, frequently published in the Shelburne Free Press and Orangeville ...

Frustration and disappointment surround closure of local yarn and wool shop

Wool & Silk Co. to close after 20 years in Shelburne Written By Joushua Drakes After two decades under multiple owners, the Wool & Silk ...

Shelburne veteran awarded 35-year member pin shares his contributions to the 48th Highlander Army Reserve

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own.  The Shelburne Legion ...

Dufferin County declares March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month

Written by Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County has proclaimed the month of March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month to help bring awareness to ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

