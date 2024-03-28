Shelburne Public Library shares what’s new

March 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

Upcoming Events

Reminder: the Shelburne Public Library is closed Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1. We will re-open Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Stop in until 7 p.m. today (Thursday, March 28) to stock up for the weekend!

Archivist on the Road: Mini-Museum Presentation, Thursday, April 11, 6p.m.: Museums have many secrets and one of those is how they can tell you a story, through a single object. How does the object tell us about its past, how it came to be, the places it’s been? Join Museum of Dufferin Archivist, Laura Camilleri, as she shows you how archives and museum staff learn an objects story, so we can share it with you.

Staff Pick of the Week: Perfect Shot by Steve Urszenyi

Special Agent Alexandra Martel had earned a reputation as one of the most renowned and decorated Army snipers in the service before stepping away. Now an FBI agent on loan to Interpol she learns that an old friend has been killed. When she starts to investigate she is drawn into a terrifying conspiracy. Her special skills as a sniper are called into play when a nuclear warhead goes missing. She and a CIA officer travel from the Netherlands, where this story begins, to London, then to Turkey and the catacombs of Paris in pursuit of the truth.

Why Trudy recommends it: It’s hard to find books written about strong female protagonists. This book is fast paced and is a character driven espionage thriller. Alex is courageous and brave, with strong convictions. It has a dramatic and violent tone. It is not for the faint of heart and contains graphic violence. The storyline is action packed. The was like a roller coaster ride, just when it slows down to let you catch your breath, it starts careening out of control again. I found our current world crisis with the Russia/Ukraine war especially timely with the events portrayed in the book.

