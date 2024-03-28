Current & Past Articles » General News

Elementary Skills Competition to feature schools from across Dufferin County

March 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Upper Grand District School Board will soon be participating in the Elementary Skills Competition, featuring schools from across the region, including Dufferin County.

The event is set to take place on Tuesday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.F. Mitchell Athletic Centre, located at the University of Guelph. 

“Designed to showcase the talents and abilities of elementary school students, participants will engage in a variety of skill-testing activities; the competition promises a day filled with excitement and friendly rivalry,” said UGDSB in a press release.

The event is open to all, and welcomes families, educators, and supporters to join in the fun. At the skills competition they will witness the incredible achievements of our young learners. 

“The competition is proudly presented in collaboration with the Ontario Specialist High Skills Major program, highlighting the importance of skill development and innovation in education,” said UGDSB’s press release.

“Join us for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and celebration at the Elementary Skills Competition.”



         

