Dufferin County hit with two fires in two days

March 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a recent structure fire in Melancthon.

Dufferin OPP, along with Shelburne Fire Department and Dufferin County EMS, responded to a structure fire at a residential dwelling on 8th Line SW, Melancthon, on Monday, March 25, just before 11:00 p.m.

The Dufferin Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation with assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal. 

If you had witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 

The following day, Tuesday, March 26, at approximately 11:30 a.m., there was another fire in Dufferin County. 

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the fire, which took place at a residence in the Town of Orangeville.

Dufferin OPP, along with Orangeville Fire Department and Dufferin County EMS, responded to a a dwelling on Birch Street in Orangeville.

The Dufferin Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation with assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal. 

Officers will continue to hold the scene for the ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available. 

If you had witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

