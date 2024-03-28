Current & Past Articles » Police news

Man who attempted to flee from officers by foot now facing drug, theft charges

March 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently laid drug trafficking charges against a 28-year-old Thornhill man after seizing cocaine and heroin.

Members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with Dufferin uniform members and Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP) arrested the Thornhill man who was wanted on a warrant on March 25.

“The male attempted to flee from officers engaging in a short foot pursuit,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “The officers arrested the male without incident, and he is now facing multiple charges.”

In addition, the officers seized a quantity of drugs.  

Tevin FRANCIS, a 28-year-old from Thornhill, has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

• Driving while under suspension

• Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

The following property was seized:

• Cocaine – 5.5 Grams

• Heroin – 2.5 Grams 

• Cash – $1970 Canadian 

• Cellular phone – evidence of the offence

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

