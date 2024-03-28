Two vehicle collision in Mono claims life of 20-year-old

March 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious two vehicle collision in Mono last week.

Officers arrived at Airport Road near County Road 7 and 5 Sideroad in Mono for the report of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Friday, March 22, just before 4:00 p.m.,

Sadly, as a result of the collision, a 20-year-old male from Scarborough was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 21-year-old male was also transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Two other males and a single female were transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Airport Road will remain closed for several hours while the Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP investigates. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)