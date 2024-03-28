Current & Past Articles » Sports

Stayner to face off in the North Carruthers Division final

March 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It’s going to be one wild championship final series when the Stayner Siskins meet the Alliston Hornets in a battle for the North Carruthers Division title.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League is heading into the championship final series across the province as the Division semi-finals wrap up.

Stayner and Allison have had a good rivalry over the past few years with both teams having good support from their communities with plenty of fans filling the seats during the playoffs.

The Hornets finished the regular season in first place with a 36-6 record and 72 points.

They eliminated the Innisfil Spartans in four games in the quarter-finals, then went on to knock out the fourth-place Schomberg Cougars in the semi-finals with a series that went five games and ended on Friday, March 22, with a 6-2 win on Alliston home ice.

The Siskins finished in second place with a 33-9 record and 66 points.

Stayer dispatched the Caledon Golden Hawks in a four-game sweep in the quarter-final series, then did the same with the Orillia Terriers in the semi-final round.

That series wrapped up on Thursday, March 21, on Stayner home ice.

The Alliston versus Stayner championship series is scheduled to start on Friday, March 29, in Alliston.

In other championship series across the province, the Mount Forest Patriots will face the Hanover Barons in the Pollock Division.

The Georgina Ice will face off against the Clarington Eagles in the Orr Division.

The Tod Division will have the Napanee Raiders meeting the Port Hope Panthers.

In Niagara, the Grimsby Peach Kings will meet the Dundas Blues in the Bloomfield Division championship.

In the Doherty Division, the New Hamburg Firebirds will meet the Woodstock Navy Vets.

The Thamesford Trojans will be up against the Mt. Brydges Bulldogs in the Yeck Division.

The Stobbs Division will see the Lakeshore Canadiens battle the Essex 73s.

Division champions will go on to play for the Conference titles with the remaining teams going to the provincial Schmalz Cup.



         

