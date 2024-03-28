Shelburne Legion hosts District preliminaries tournament for darts

March 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Royal Canadian Legion in Shelburne hosted the Annual Zone Mixed and Doubles Team Dart Tournament on Saturday, March 23.

It is a yearly event that is both eagerly anticipated and very competitive.

This is a preliminary tournament with winners moving on to the district and eventually the provincial competition.

Around 90 competitors turned out for the event from Legions around the region.

The competition included teams from Barrie, Angus, Tottenham, Beeton, Alton, Orangeville, Everett and Alliston

The top four teams from the March 23 event are now moving on to the next level of the tournament, explained organizer, Lesa Netzke.

“We have 12 branches in our zone. Four from the District level will go on to the provincial level,” said Netzke.

At the Legion, darts are taken very seriously.

In the Shelburne branch, there are dartboards on three walls of the hall to accommodate several players at one time.

As play went on, some teams were eliminated while other winning teams advanced to the next round.

By the end of the day, four teams came out on top and earned the right to advance in competition.

Readers Comments (0)