Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Legion hosts District preliminaries tournament for darts

March 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Royal Canadian Legion in Shelburne hosted the Annual Zone Mixed and Doubles Team Dart Tournament on Saturday, March 23.

It is a yearly event that is both eagerly anticipated and very competitive.

This is a preliminary tournament with winners moving on to the district and eventually the provincial competition.

Around 90 competitors turned out for the event from Legions around the region.

The competition included teams from Barrie, Angus, Tottenham, Beeton, Alton, Orangeville, Everett and Alliston

The top four teams from the March 23 event are now moving on to the next level of the tournament, explained organizer, Lesa Netzke. 

“We have 12 branches in our zone. Four from the District level will go on to the provincial level,” said Netzke.

At the Legion, darts are taken very seriously. 

In the Shelburne branch, there are dartboards on three walls of the hall to accommodate several players at one time.

As play went on, some teams were eliminated while other winning teams advanced to the next round.

By the end of the day, four teams came out on top and earned the right to advance in competition.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New strategic plan implemented by local health team

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

International affairs columnist Gwynne Dyer hosted at Grace Tipling Hall

Written By Constance Scrafield The somewhat unique opportunity to hear from a popular international affairs columnist, frequently published in the Shelburne Free Press and Orangeville ...

Frustration and disappointment surround closure of local yarn and wool shop

Wool & Silk Co. to close after 20 years in Shelburne Written By Joushua Drakes After two decades under multiple owners, the Wool & Silk ...

Shelburne veteran awarded 35-year member pin shares his contributions to the 48th Highlander Army Reserve

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own.  The Shelburne Legion ...

Dufferin County declares March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month

Written by Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County has proclaimed the month of March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month to help bring awareness to ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Shelburne Library recommends local books for Black History Month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month and the Shelburne Public Library has ...

County Council approves more vacation days for staff

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved an increase in the number of vacation days for county staff as ...

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support