Orangeville Lions TV Bingo approaching $200,000 in total funds raised over two years

April 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Lions will soon be wrapping up their second season of TV BINGO after achieving fantastic results in its first year.

From Oct. 2022 to May 2023, the group raised $91,000 and in the more recent season – from Sept. 2023 to May 2024 – the group is anticipating they’ll tally up an even higher amount

Counting both seasons, it is likely the Lions will be close to or surpass $200,000 in total fundraising dollars from TV BINGO since it launched in late 2022.

“It’s been so incredible to be able to raise that much money in that amount of time,” said Yasmine Slater, Orangeville Lions Club member.

Some of the organizations that received funds generated through TV BINGO are Dufferin Emergency Search and Rescue, Meals on Wheels’ Project Lifesaver, Lions Home for the Deaf, Dufferin Alzheimer’s Society and Hospice Dufferin. Other recipients include the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, Lion’s Camp Dorset, Bethell Hospice Foundation, Food Cupboard at St. Mark’s Church and Celiac Canada.

At $10 per BINGO card, the game is an affordable way to support local charities while providing yourself with a chance to win.

“Everybody loves the sound of calling BINGO!” Slater enthused. “It’s just a great way to support our community, and have a chance at winning a $500 or $1,500 cash prize.”

BINGO cards are available in Orangeville at Metro (150 First St.), Zehrs (50 4th Ave.), Sobeys (500 Riddell Rd.), Broadway Shell (226 Broadway), Raceway Esso (87 First St.), 7-Eleven (268 Broadway), Daily Convenience (200 Elizabeth), Total Convenience & Video (1-41 Broadway), ConWINience (235 Centennial Rd., Unit C) and Circle K (400 Townline, Unit 1).

In Shelburne, BINGO cards are available at the Giant Tiger (226 First Ave. E), Food Basics (824 Ojibway Dr.), and Ultramar (517 Main St. E).

In Caledon, cards can be purchased at Bolton Milk and Variety (17 Queen St. N.), Food Basics – Bolton (301 Queen St. S.), Foodland – Caledon East (15771 Airport Rd. #4A), and Tom’s Family Restaurant (16033 Airport Rd.)

The Orangeville Lions’ TV BINGO is broadcast every Tuesday on Channel 63 of Rogers TV, which can be watched online or on cable.

To learn more about the game or reach out to the BINGO committee, email bingo@orangevillelions.org.

