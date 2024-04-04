Man wearing garbage bag smashes window of local business with rock

Current & Past Articles » Police news

A business in Orangeville’s downtown area has become the latest victim of vandalism.  

The business, located on First St., had its window smashed with a rock on Easter Sunday (Sunday, March 31) at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The person who threw the rock remains at large but attempted to conceal their identity with a garbage bag before vandalizing the business. 

“The individual is described as a white male wearing a black garbage bag costume over his navy-blue puffer jacket,” said the Dufferin OPP in a media release. “The bag was used to partially cover his blue, grey and white winter hat.”

The Dufferin OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man who committed this crime. 

The police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the rock-throwing incident or has video or dash cam footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or the Canadian Crime Stoppers Association to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.stopcrimehere.ca.



         

