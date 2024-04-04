Over 330 traffic charges laid over Easter Weekend

April 4, 2024 · 0 Comments
Dufferin OPP recently concluded the Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign, and the results are in. Officers conducted traffic stops throughout Dufferin County and issued a total of 337 charges.
The Seatbelt campaign ran from Friday March 29, 2024, until April 1, 2024. Officers across Dufferin County worked very hard to ensure everyone’s safety this long weekend. During the campaign, officers were highly visible as they conducted seatbelt safety checks. Although properly worn seatbelts was the focus of this campaign, enforcement was not limited to just seatbelts.
Breakdown of charges:
• Seatbelt charges – 28
• Speeding charges – 178
• Distracted Driving charges – 1
• Impaired Operation charges – 4
• Stunt Driving – 9
• Other miscellaneous charges – 117
“The results of the Seatbelt campaign show that there are still drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seatbelts. It only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision,” said Dufferin OPP. “Everyone travelling in a motor vehicle must properly wear a seatbelt and children must be properly secured in child car seat. Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured in either a seat belt or Child Car Seat.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.