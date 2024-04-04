Over 330 traffic charges laid over Easter Weekend

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those managing chronic illnesses can be reassured they’ll continue to get support ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has officially dissolved its Parks and Recreation Taskforce. During a Town Council meeting ...

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

Written By Constance Scrafield The somewhat unique opportunity to hear from a popular international affairs columnist, frequently published in the Shelburne Free Press and Orangeville ...

Wool & Silk Co. to close after 20 years in Shelburne Written By Joushua Drakes After two decades under multiple owners, the Wool & Silk ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own. The Shelburne Legion ...

Written by Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County has proclaimed the month of March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month to help bring awareness to ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...