Shelburne Legion holds cornhole tournament

April 4, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

It is a quickly growing activity that requires good concentration and coordination skills.

Cornhole has been around for many years. It became popular in the U.S. in the 1980s and over the past few years, it has gained popularity in Canada, with many leagues springing up around the region.

Cornhole matches are played with two sets of four bags, two boards, and two, four, or eight players. The board has a single hole near the top.

The objective is to toss the bean bag through the hole. Points are accumulated by either getting the bag through the hole or having it land on the board.

The Shelburne Legion took advantage of the popularity of the game, and in keeping with the Legion’s way of always having something fun going on, it held a cornhole tournament on Saturday, March 30.

Teams played a round-robin style tournament. The Legion has some of their own cornhole boards and borrowed others from the Kinsmen Club for the tournament.

“We are having our second cornhole tournament,” explained event organizer, Philip Norris. “We’re trying to raise money for the community. People come in and have a good time.”

You can’t pick your own team for this tournament, the teams are decided by a draw.

“You come in and put your name in, and we draw names out of a hat,” Philip said. “We call it a blind draw. We have 13 teams today, so one team has a bye while the others are playing. It’s something to get everyone out and have a fun time.”

He added, “We own some of the boards, the rest belong to the Kinsmen. They were good enough to let us use them. We also have someone who are going to build some for us. We’re hoping that for the summer, we’ll have a licence for the patio and we can get some games going out there. It’s a really good game – similar to horseshoes.

“The tournament generates some interest in the Legion and gets people out to enjoy themselves. The tournament is round-robin so everybody plays each other – one game against each other team. Who have has the most wins at the end, wins the tournament. If you place the bag in the hole, it’s three points. If you get it on the board it’s one point,” Philip noted.

Competitors take the game seriously, but at the same time, enjoy the fun of playing the game.

