Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Legion holds cornhole tournament

April 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It is a quickly growing activity that requires good concentration and coordination skills.

Cornhole has been around for many years. It became popular in the U.S. in the 1980s and over the past few years, it has gained popularity in Canada, with many leagues springing up around the region.

Cornhole matches are played with two sets of four bags, two boards, and two, four, or eight players. The board has a single hole near the top.

The objective is to toss the bean bag through the hole. Points are accumulated by either getting the bag through the hole or having it land on the board.

The Shelburne Legion took advantage of the popularity of the game, and in keeping with the Legion’s way of always having something fun going on, it held a cornhole tournament on Saturday, March 30.

Teams played a round-robin style tournament. The Legion has some of their own cornhole boards and borrowed others from the Kinsmen Club for the tournament.

“We are having our second cornhole tournament,” explained event organizer, Philip Norris. “We’re trying to raise money for the community. People come in and have a good time.”

You can’t pick your own team for this tournament, the teams are decided by a draw.

“You come in and put your name in, and we draw names out of a hat,” Philip said. “We call it a blind draw. We have 13 teams today, so one team has a bye while the others are playing. It’s something to get everyone out and have a fun time.”

He added, “We own some of the boards, the rest belong to the Kinsmen. They were good enough to let us use them. We also have someone who are going to build some for us. We’re hoping that for the summer, we’ll have a licence for the patio and we can get some games going out there. It’s a really good game – similar to horseshoes. 

“The tournament generates some interest in the Legion and gets people out to enjoy themselves. The tournament is round-robin so everybody plays each other – one game against each other team. Who have has the most wins at the end, wins the tournament. If you place the bag in the hole, it’s three points. If you get it on the board it’s one point,” Philip noted.

Competitors take the game seriously, but at the same time, enjoy the fun of playing the game.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

BBQ fundraiser coming to Orangeville for women who lost family and home

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Community Paramedic Program to continue for 2 more years after $1.8 million investment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those managing chronic illnesses can be reassured they’ll continue to get support ...

Shelburne dissolves Parks and Recreation Taskforce, no longer needed

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has officially dissolved its Parks and Recreation Taskforce.  During a Town Council meeting ...

New strategic plan implemented by local health team

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

International affairs columnist Gwynne Dyer hosted at Grace Tipling Hall

Written By Constance Scrafield The somewhat unique opportunity to hear from a popular international affairs columnist, frequently published in the Shelburne Free Press and Orangeville ...

Frustration and disappointment surround closure of local yarn and wool shop

Wool & Silk Co. to close after 20 years in Shelburne Written By Joushua Drakes After two decades under multiple owners, the Wool & Silk ...

Shelburne veteran awarded 35-year member pin shares his contributions to the 48th Highlander Army Reserve

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own.  The Shelburne Legion ...

Dufferin County declares March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month

Written by Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County has proclaimed the month of March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month to help bring awareness to ...

Calls to bylaw department on the rise in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has received an update regarding the number of bylaw and parking enforcement offences that ...

‘Black history is Canadian history’: Event at Grace Tipling Hall celebrates Black heritage

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As February comes to a close for another year, Dufferin County residents had the chance to celebrate ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support