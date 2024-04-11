Mini-van collides with horse and buggy in Melanchton

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

A recent collision between a mini-van and a horse and buggy has resulted in several injuries and the escape of two horses.

The incident took place on County Rd. 9 in Melancthon on March 31, and the eight passengers of the buggy were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The two horses that escaped following the collision were later located safely.

County Rd. 9 remained closed for several hours after the incident, before reopening around 9:20 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)