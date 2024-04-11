Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP officer retires, passes torch to son on his first shift

April 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

A shift was started and completed with two officers with a Jones surname, marking the retirement of one police officer and the beginning of another.

On April 2, Staff Sergeant David Jones took his last ride with his son here in Dufferin County before his retirement. This day marked the completion of a 33-year-long policing career which was began in 1990 with the Peel Regional Police Service and ended with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). 

Beginning his OPP career at Caledon Detachment in 2008, Staff Sergeant Jones didn’t waste anytime before becoming a member of the Crime Unit in 2009, where he worked on high-profile investigations in Orangeville between 2010 and 2012. 

Shortly thereafter, Staff Sergeant Jones shifted to the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch where he was promoted to Fleet Manager before becoming a Manager in the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau. Staff Sergeant Jones completed his career as the Unit Commander of the Physical Surveillance Unit.

Both Jones officers had a dream of theirs come true: partnering up for a dayshift here in Dufferin County,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“Thank you for your dedicated service and for raising a son who embodies the values to serve and protect.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Painted crosswalk program to be discontinued in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will be discontinuing its painted crosswalk project following deterioration and increasing financial factors.  ...

New art exhibit ‘Plantopia’ coming to Shelburne Town Hall Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a new season blooms, Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to glimpse the ‘essence of plants’ ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the ...

BBQ fundraiser coming to Orangeville for women who lost family and home

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Community Paramedic Program to continue for 2 more years after $1.8 million investment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those managing chronic illnesses can be reassured they’ll continue to get support ...

Shelburne dissolves Parks and Recreation Taskforce, no longer needed

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has officially dissolved its Parks and Recreation Taskforce.  During a Town Council meeting ...

New strategic plan implemented by local health team

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

International affairs columnist Gwynne Dyer hosted at Grace Tipling Hall

Written By Constance Scrafield The somewhat unique opportunity to hear from a popular international affairs columnist, frequently published in the Shelburne Free Press and Orangeville ...

Frustration and disappointment surround closure of local yarn and wool shop

Wool & Silk Co. to close after 20 years in Shelburne Written By Joushua Drakes After two decades under multiple owners, the Wool & Silk ...

Shelburne veteran awarded 35-year member pin shares his contributions to the 48th Highlander Army Reserve

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own.  The Shelburne Legion ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support