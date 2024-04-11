OPP officer retires, passes torch to son on his first shift

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

A shift was started and completed with two officers with a Jones surname, marking the retirement of one police officer and the beginning of another.

On April 2, Staff Sergeant David Jones took his last ride with his son here in Dufferin County before his retirement. This day marked the completion of a 33-year-long policing career which was began in 1990 with the Peel Regional Police Service and ended with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Beginning his OPP career at Caledon Detachment in 2008, Staff Sergeant Jones didn’t waste anytime before becoming a member of the Crime Unit in 2009, where he worked on high-profile investigations in Orangeville between 2010 and 2012.

Shortly thereafter, Staff Sergeant Jones shifted to the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch where he was promoted to Fleet Manager before becoming a Manager in the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau. Staff Sergeant Jones completed his career as the Unit Commander of the Physical Surveillance Unit.

Both Jones officers had a dream of theirs come true: partnering up for a dayshift here in Dufferin County,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“Thank you for your dedicated service and for raising a son who embodies the values to serve and protect.”

Readers Comments (0)