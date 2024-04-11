Shooting investigation ongoing

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments
Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a shooting on McCormack Road.
On September 13 of last year, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on McCormack Road, Caledon. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a white Nissan Rogue motor vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU). Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.
