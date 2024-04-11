Shooting investigation ongoing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will be discontinuing its painted crosswalk project following deterioration and increasing financial factors. ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a new season blooms, Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to glimpse the ‘essence of plants’ ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the ...

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those managing chronic illnesses can be reassured they’ll continue to get support ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has officially dissolved its Parks and Recreation Taskforce. During a Town Council meeting ...

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

Written By Constance Scrafield The somewhat unique opportunity to hear from a popular international affairs columnist, frequently published in the Shelburne Free Press and Orangeville ...

Wool & Silk Co. to close after 20 years in Shelburne Written By Joushua Drakes After two decades under multiple owners, the Wool & Silk ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own. The Shelburne Legion ...