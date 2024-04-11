Shelburne Cricket Club gearing up for new season

The Shelburne Cricket Club is getting ready for another successful season and is still looking for players to join its local house league.

House league play will continue all season with teams also taking part in several summer and fall tournaments.

“We are starting on May 18,” explained Shelburne Cricket Club president Ahsen Siddiqui. “We’re getting ready for a new season. This year we have a T-25 house league as well as a team for younger people. We are also hosting the County Cup again this year and that will take place in September and October.”

The T25 House League will feature four teams: The Shelburne Warriors, led by two-time champion Samir Patel. The Shelburne Knights, under the leadership of Sagar Arora. The Shelburne Gladiators are captained by Jajbir Sran. And the Shelburne Samurai, with Harpeet Sandhu at the helm.

The teams are filling up fast as players sign up for the season, but the Club is still looking for more players to join.

In addition to the T25 league, the Club is expanding with the introduction of the TYRO T20 Series. This new series will see the Shelburne Royals and the Shelburne Guardians face off in what is expected to be a keenly contested addition to the local cricket calendar.

“We are still recruiting,” Ahsen said. “We have four teams – we still need more players. Our Club is growing.”

The club also has a women’s division and is especially looking for more female athletes who would like to play.

“This year is the year of cricket because the T20 World Cup is also happening in North America,” Ahsen said. “There’s a lot of cricket happening this year.”

The Club is also planning some inter-league play with their premier team, the Shelburne Stars, in games against other top clubs from around the region. Those matches are scheduled for later in the season.

The Club plays house league games on Saturdays and Sundays at KTH Park in Shelburne.

The SCC is also organizing an adult soccer series featuring a best-of-five contest between the Shelburne Titans and the Shelburne Dynamites, vying for the SCC Annual Soccer Trophy.

A founding member of the Club, Mr. Siddiqui has played a pivotal role in advancing the vision to establish cricket as a prominent sport in Shelburne and Dufferin County. Under his direction, along with a dedicated management team, the Club has gone from seven players to around 200 active participants.

Player registration is currently open for those looking to participate in any of the tournaments. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up through the Club’s website at www.shelburnecricketclub.com.

Again this year there will be an opening day celebration with the unveiling of the League Cup and an opening ceremony to kick off the new season.

“The Shelburne Cricket Club’s ambitious lineup of events for the 2024 season is a testament to the growing popularity of cricket and soccer in Shelburne and Dufferin County,” Ahsen said. “With a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent, the community is set to experience an exhilarating season of sports. The theme #FeelTheHeat indeed promises not just a summer of intense matches but a celebration of local athletics at its finest.”

