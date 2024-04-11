Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Cricket Club gearing up for new season

April 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club is getting ready for another successful season and is still looking for players to join its local house league.

House league play will continue all season with teams also taking part in several summer and fall tournaments.

“We are starting on May 18,” explained Shelburne Cricket Club president Ahsen Siddiqui. “We’re getting ready for a new season. This year we have a T-25 house league as well as a team for younger people. We are also hosting the County Cup again this year and that will take place in September and October.”

The T25 House League will feature four teams: The Shelburne Warriors, led by two-time champion Samir Patel. The Shelburne Knights, under the leadership of Sagar Arora. The Shelburne Gladiators are captained by Jajbir Sran. And the Shelburne Samurai, with Harpeet Sandhu at the helm.

The teams are filling up fast as players sign up for the season, but the Club is still looking for more players to join.

In addition to the T25 league, the Club is expanding with the introduction of the TYRO T20 Series. This new series will see the Shelburne Royals and the Shelburne Guardians face off in what is expected to be a keenly contested addition to the local cricket calendar.

“We are still recruiting,” Ahsen said. “We have four teams – we still need more players. Our Club is growing.”

The club also has a women’s division and is especially looking for more female athletes who would like to play.

“This year is the year of cricket because the T20 World Cup is also happening in North America,” Ahsen said. “There’s a lot of cricket happening this year.”

The Club is also planning some inter-league play with their premier team, the Shelburne Stars, in games against other top clubs from around the region. Those matches are scheduled for later in the season.

The Club plays house league games on Saturdays and Sundays at KTH Park in Shelburne.

The SCC is also organizing an adult soccer series featuring a best-of-five contest between the Shelburne Titans and the Shelburne Dynamites, vying for the SCC Annual Soccer Trophy.

A founding member of the Club, Mr. Siddiqui has played a pivotal role in advancing the vision to establish cricket as a prominent sport in Shelburne and Dufferin County. Under his direction, along with a dedicated management team, the Club has gone from seven players to around 200 active participants.

Player registration is currently open for those looking to participate in any of the tournaments. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up through the Club’s website at www.shelburnecricketclub.com.

Again this year there will be an opening day celebration with the unveiling of the League Cup and an opening ceremony to kick off the new season.

“The Shelburne Cricket Club’s ambitious lineup of events for the 2024 season is a testament to the growing popularity of cricket and soccer in Shelburne and Dufferin County,” Ahsen said. “With a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent, the community is set to experience an exhilarating season of sports. The theme #FeelTheHeat indeed promises not just a summer of intense matches but a celebration of local athletics at its finest.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Painted crosswalk program to be discontinued in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will be discontinuing its painted crosswalk project following deterioration and increasing financial factors.  ...

New art exhibit ‘Plantopia’ coming to Shelburne Town Hall Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a new season blooms, Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to glimpse the ‘essence of plants’ ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the ...

BBQ fundraiser coming to Orangeville for women who lost family and home

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Community Paramedic Program to continue for 2 more years after $1.8 million investment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those managing chronic illnesses can be reassured they’ll continue to get support ...

Shelburne dissolves Parks and Recreation Taskforce, no longer needed

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has officially dissolved its Parks and Recreation Taskforce.  During a Town Council meeting ...

New strategic plan implemented by local health team

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

International affairs columnist Gwynne Dyer hosted at Grace Tipling Hall

Written By Constance Scrafield The somewhat unique opportunity to hear from a popular international affairs columnist, frequently published in the Shelburne Free Press and Orangeville ...

Frustration and disappointment surround closure of local yarn and wool shop

Wool & Silk Co. to close after 20 years in Shelburne Written By Joushua Drakes After two decades under multiple owners, the Wool & Silk ...

Shelburne veteran awarded 35-year member pin shares his contributions to the 48th Highlander Army Reserve

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Legion Branch 220 is marking a milestone for one of its own.  The Shelburne Legion ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support