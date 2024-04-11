Current & Past Articles » Sports

Alliston Hornets sweep Stayner to win North Carruthers Division

April 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets have claimed the 2023-24 Carruthers Division championships in a four-game sweep over the Stayner Siskins.

The final game was played on Stayner’s home ice on Thursday, April 4.

Alliston finished in first place in the Division this year, with the Siskins close behind in second place.

Both teams had outstanding seasons. The Hornets finished the regular season with a 36-6 record. The Siskins had a 33-9 record.

Alliston pulled into first place early in the season and held the post for the rest of the year.

The final best-of-seven series got underway on March 28 and ended with a 4-3 Alliston win on home ice.

In Stayner for Game Two, the Hornets were ahead 2-0 after a 4-2 win.

The series returned to Alliston for Game Three on Monday, April 1. That game went into overtime when the Siskins tied the game on a goal with 44 seconds left on the clock.

The Hornets scored in overtime for the 3-2 win.

Moving back to Stayner for Game Four, the Siskins needed a win to keep the series alive. The Hornets showed up determined to end the series and claim the title.

At the end of the first period, the Hornets were leading 2-0. Stayner scored their only goal early in the second frame.

The Hornets scored one second-period goal then capped the night with two third-period goals to win the game 5-1 and claim the championship.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League wrapped up the Division finals this week and will now head into Conference championships.

The Hornets will be up against the Hanover Barons from the Pollock Division in the North Conference series. Hanover eliminated Mount Forest in the Division Championship in a series that took the full seven games to complete.

In other Divisions around the province, the Clarington Eagles have won the Orr Division after defeating the Georgina Ice in four games.

The Tod Division the Napanee Raiders are this year’s champs after dispatching the Port Hope Panthers in a series that went four games.

In the Bloomfield Division, the Grimsby Peach Kings are the champions after eliminating the Dundas Blues in five games.

The New Hamburg Firebirds are the Doherty Division champions with a 4-1 series win over the Woodstock Navy Vets. 

In the Yeck Division, the Thamesford Trojans won over the Mt. Brydges Bulldogs in five games.

The Lakeshore Canadiens are the Stobbs Division champions with a win over the Essex 73s, in a series that went the full seven games.

The conference championship series will get underway this week. Conference champions will go on to compete for the provincial Schmaltz Cup.

Conference finals series:

North Conference – Alliston Hornets versus Hanover Barons

East Conference – Clarington Eagles versus Napanee Raiders

South Conference – Grimsby Peach Kings versus New Hamburg Firebirds

West Conference – Thamesford Trojans versus Lakeshore Canadiens



         

