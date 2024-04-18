Current & Past Articles » General News

Annie Jr. coming to Grace Tipling Hall next month

April 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

“The sun will come out tomorrow”– to quote an optimistic line from one of the most famous musicals of all time, coming to Shelburne next month. 

Audiences who watch LP Productions’ latest show, Annie Jr. will be sure to feel the rays of enthusiasm from a cast of 38 children ranging in age from 8-16. 

The show runs Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 12 at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne.

The play is a feel-good story about an orphan named Annie who never gives up hope regardless of her “hard-knock life.” Her optimism is contagious and she inspires the other children in her orphanage – and a once selfish millionaire – to see past their own adversities. 

“Annie is such a great family show that everyone is familiar with and the kids are really enjoying performing it. Audiences can expect lots of great music and exciting choreography along with some incredible acting,” said LP Productions co-founder and the play’s director, Alison Port.

There were so many local youth interested in being a part of this iconic show, that Port and choreographer Kristen Gamache, decided to choose a double cast.

The leading actors from the first week of performances are different from the leading actors in the second week. Some audience members are going to watch the musical twice, to see it performed in different ways. 

“It’s always interesting to watch how different they can perform from each other and it’s a great learning experience for newer kids who for this show is their first lead,” said Port.

The cast has been hard at work, practicing three times a week since January of this year. The rehearsals have been intense and the youth involved are very energetic and dedicated, enjoying playing theatre games to reward their diligent singing, dancing and acting efforts. 

The atmosphere at practices remains a positive, upbeat, and encouraging one. 

As Port describes, “The kids are usually very helpful to the cast and will not leave anyone out, and will always be very eager to fill in for absent people. It’s fun to see.” 

Port hopes that local audiences will come out to support these children and promises that they won’t be disappointed. 

“This is a heartwarming story that is sure to delight audiences of all ages,” she lauded.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Over $85,000 up for grabs with Ontario SPCA’s 50/50 Lottery

Written By Sam Odrowski More than $85,000 could be won through the Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. There’s only one week left ...

Local man recognized for rescuing elderly neighbour from fire

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Grand Valley resident is being recognized for his heroic actions that helped save the life of ...

Shelburne Rotary encourages people to join for National Volunteer Week

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As organizations across Dufferin County celebrate the contributions of their volunteer members this week as part of ...

Painted crosswalk program to be discontinued in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will be discontinuing its painted crosswalk project following deterioration and increasing financial factors.  ...

New art exhibit ‘Plantopia’ coming to Shelburne Town Hall Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a new season blooms, Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to glimpse the ‘essence of plants’ ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the ...

BBQ fundraiser coming to Orangeville for women who lost family and home

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Community Paramedic Program to continue for 2 more years after $1.8 million investment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those managing chronic illnesses can be reassured they’ll continue to get support ...

Shelburne dissolves Parks and Recreation Taskforce, no longer needed

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has officially dissolved its Parks and Recreation Taskforce.  During a Town Council meeting ...

New strategic plan implemented by local health team

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support