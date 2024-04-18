Annie Jr. coming to Grace Tipling Hall next month

“The sun will come out tomorrow”– to quote an optimistic line from one of the most famous musicals of all time, coming to Shelburne next month.

Audiences who watch LP Productions’ latest show, Annie Jr. will be sure to feel the rays of enthusiasm from a cast of 38 children ranging in age from 8-16.

The show runs Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 12 at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne.

The play is a feel-good story about an orphan named Annie who never gives up hope regardless of her “hard-knock life.” Her optimism is contagious and she inspires the other children in her orphanage – and a once selfish millionaire – to see past their own adversities.

“Annie is such a great family show that everyone is familiar with and the kids are really enjoying performing it. Audiences can expect lots of great music and exciting choreography along with some incredible acting,” said LP Productions co-founder and the play’s director, Alison Port.

There were so many local youth interested in being a part of this iconic show, that Port and choreographer Kristen Gamache, decided to choose a double cast.

The leading actors from the first week of performances are different from the leading actors in the second week. Some audience members are going to watch the musical twice, to see it performed in different ways.

“It’s always interesting to watch how different they can perform from each other and it’s a great learning experience for newer kids who for this show is their first lead,” said Port.

The cast has been hard at work, practicing three times a week since January of this year. The rehearsals have been intense and the youth involved are very energetic and dedicated, enjoying playing theatre games to reward their diligent singing, dancing and acting efforts.

The atmosphere at practices remains a positive, upbeat, and encouraging one.

As Port describes, “The kids are usually very helpful to the cast and will not leave anyone out, and will always be very eager to fill in for absent people. It’s fun to see.”

Port hopes that local audiences will come out to support these children and promises that they won’t be disappointed.

“This is a heartwarming story that is sure to delight audiences of all ages,” she lauded.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

