Current & Past Articles » Police news

Nottawasaga OPP lay charges after an armed robbery

April 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged an adult male from New Tecumseth in relation to an armed robbery investigation.

The Nottawasaga OPP responded to a call for an armed robbery at a local gas station in the area of Victoria St. and King St. in Alliston on April 9 at approximately 8:55 p.m. 

As a result of the investigation led by the Nottawasaga Crime Unit, Christopher HIVES, 33 years of age, of New Tecumseth, was arrested and charged with several offences including, one count of Robbery with a weapon, two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation order and one count of Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Anyone who has any information about this, or a similar incident, is asked to call Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Over $85,000 up for grabs with Ontario SPCA’s 50/50 Lottery

Written By Sam Odrowski More than $85,000 could be won through the Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. There’s only one week left ...

Local man recognized for rescuing elderly neighbour from fire

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Grand Valley resident is being recognized for his heroic actions that helped save the life of ...

Shelburne Rotary encourages people to join for National Volunteer Week

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As organizations across Dufferin County celebrate the contributions of their volunteer members this week as part of ...

Painted crosswalk program to be discontinued in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will be discontinuing its painted crosswalk project following deterioration and increasing financial factors.  ...

New art exhibit ‘Plantopia’ coming to Shelburne Town Hall Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a new season blooms, Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to glimpse the ‘essence of plants’ ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the ...

BBQ fundraiser coming to Orangeville for women who lost family and home

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Community Paramedic Program to continue for 2 more years after $1.8 million investment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those managing chronic illnesses can be reassured they’ll continue to get support ...

Shelburne dissolves Parks and Recreation Taskforce, no longer needed

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has officially dissolved its Parks and Recreation Taskforce.  During a Town Council meeting ...

New strategic plan implemented by local health team

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support