Nottawasaga OPP lay charges after an armed robbery

April 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged an adult male from New Tecumseth in relation to an armed robbery investigation.

The Nottawasaga OPP responded to a call for an armed robbery at a local gas station in the area of Victoria St. and King St. in Alliston on April 9 at approximately 8:55 p.m.

As a result of the investigation led by the Nottawasaga Crime Unit, Christopher HIVES, 33 years of age, of New Tecumseth, was arrested and charged with several offences including, one count of Robbery with a weapon, two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation order and one count of Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Anyone who has any information about this, or a similar incident, is asked to call Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

