Impaired driving charges laid following traffic complaint

April 18, 2024

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

On April 8, just after 8 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a call for service for a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Fourth Avenue in Orangeville. Officers located the suspect and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Samuel RUTHERFORD, a 27-year-old male, from Lindsay has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

