Two women hospitalized following collision

April 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

Two women have been hospitalized following a collision between two vehicles.

The incident took place on Highway 10 at County Road 16 in Mono on Tuesday, April 16.

One woman was air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with “life-threatening injuries” and the other women was transported to a local hospital with “life altering injuries,” according to Dufferin OPP.

All southbound lanes on Highway 10 at County Rd 16 were closed overnight and reopened in the morning.

Readers Comments (0)