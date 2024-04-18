Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin athletes medal in wrestling at OFSAA

April 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School wrestling team did well in regional competition and several athletes qualified to compete at the provincial level at OFSAA in Hamilton on March 4-6.

The CDDHS team had good results over the three-day OFSAA event going up against the best high school wrestlers in the province.

Unlike other high school sports, wrestling is not divided into junior and senior divisions. The sport goes by weight class, so a junior wrestler may be up against a senior during competition.

“Our team had four wrestlers that made it to OFSAA,” explained CDDHS wrestling coach, Adrian Brown. “The whole team was 10 wrestlers for the season, four of whom made it to OFSSA, and the boys team placed top seven in Ontario.”

In most high school competitions, schools compete against other schools based on school size and population. For wrestling, all the schools are placed in one division.

“It doesn’t matter what the school size is, for wrestling, its small schools against big schools,” Mr. Brown explained. “We’re at a huge disadvantage. Some schools had over 30 wrestlers at OFSAA – we had four. The kids on our team that stuck it out were awesome. Their improvement from beginning to end was massive. Even the kids that didn’t make it to OFSAA this year had huge improvement, and they were all around one point away – they were really tight.”

CDDHS wrestler, Brayden McInroy, won silver at OFSAA in the 57kg division.

“You had to qualify by winning Districts, and that qualifies you for CWOSAA. Placing top two at CWOSSA qualifies you for OFSAA,” Brayden explained of the events you need to place at to go to provincial competition. “In the final bout, it was pretty quick. The kid wound up catching me a cradle and pinned me – when you get pinned the match is over.”

Brayden left the competition as the top-ranking athlete from Centre Dufferin with the silver. He did so well, he wasn’t even scored against until the final match.

Landan MacRae won bronze at OFSAA in the 38kg class.

“At CWOSSA it was tough, but I didn’t get scored against in that tournament,” Landan said. “At OFSAA it was tough, there was a lot tough opponents. I lost my match to advance to the first place round, but I had three more matches after that and I won all three of those.”

CDDHS wrestler, Musa Mangat, also medalled winning the silver in the 42kg class.

It was a successful year for a team that worked hard to train so they could have the best results in their chosen sport.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Over $85,000 up for grabs with Ontario SPCA’s 50/50 Lottery

Written By Sam Odrowski More than $85,000 could be won through the Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. There’s only one week left ...

Local man recognized for rescuing elderly neighbour from fire

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Grand Valley resident is being recognized for his heroic actions that helped save the life of ...

Shelburne Rotary encourages people to join for National Volunteer Week

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As organizations across Dufferin County celebrate the contributions of their volunteer members this week as part of ...

Painted crosswalk program to be discontinued in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will be discontinuing its painted crosswalk project following deterioration and increasing financial factors.  ...

New art exhibit ‘Plantopia’ coming to Shelburne Town Hall Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a new season blooms, Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to glimpse the ‘essence of plants’ ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the ...

BBQ fundraiser coming to Orangeville for women who lost family and home

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Community Paramedic Program to continue for 2 more years after $1.8 million investment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those managing chronic illnesses can be reassured they’ll continue to get support ...

Shelburne dissolves Parks and Recreation Taskforce, no longer needed

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has officially dissolved its Parks and Recreation Taskforce.  During a Town Council meeting ...

New strategic plan implemented by local health team

Written By Zachary Roman A collaborative of local patients, physicians, and health, social or municipal agencies has charted its course for the next three years ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support