The Mom Market to hold event in Shelburne for first time

April 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to shop from some well-known small businesses, as The Mom Market brings their first-ever event to the community.

The spring-themed vendors market will be held at Wow Studio, located at 116 Main St., Shelburne, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday (April 28), with nearly 20 locally-based small businesses.

“We’re really excited, it’s going to be a fun-filled day,” said Joy Bhikam, director of The Mom Market’s Orangeville division. “It’ll be really nice to learn what products, services and offerings are available through your local community, and through your neighbours who have all these hidden talents.”

The Mom Market was started in Nova Scotia by founder Jasmine Ancona in 2019 to provide moms, who operate part-time small businesses, with a marketplace where they could bring their products to the general public. Since its launch five years ago, the market has grown to include 30 divisions from coast to coast.

Bhikam took over as the newest director of the Orangeville division of the Mom Market in January, after previously being involved in the event as a vendor, marketing her own business – Petals Foral Studio.

“There’s a lot of talent that is hidden away and I feel like a lot of small businesses really struggle to get their products, services and offerings out to the general public,” said Bhikam. “I’m really trying to grow this to make it a full-blown marketplace for any small business that really wants to get their name known and bring their business out to the markets.”

Part of helping to grow the market scene for local small businesses is the expansion to include events in other communities within Dufferin County.

The upcoming vendors market in Shelburne will be the first time the event has been held within the community. The markets have primarily been held in Orangeville in the past.

“I think Shelburne often gets overlooked. When we’re talking about Dufferin County, Orangeville being closer to Toronto just always pops up first. I feel like Shelburne has grown considerably and I don’t see any reason why there shouldn’t be these events [there]. We really need to make it a priority if we’re going to be highlighting local businesses and shopping local,” said Bhikam.

The Mom Market in Shelburne will feature a variety of products for local small businesses including whipped luxury shea butter, soaps, candles, jewelry and clothing.

“There’s a little bit of everything for everyone. We have a whole mix of vendor offerings. With the market, we don’t like to replicate the product offering because it’s not fair for the vendors or for the shoppers,” said Bhikam.

The Mom Market will be catering to families and young kids with a craft table, character photos, and loot bags. During the event, The Mom Market will also be collecting food items to donate to the Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard. Visitors are encouraged to bring an item to contribute, if possible.

Speaking with the Free Press, Bhikam noted the importance of providing a marketplace for businesses and residents to connect.

“It creates a really good relationship within your community and community really is everything when you’re living in a small town.”

To learn more about the Mom Market and upcoming vendor markets in the Dufferin County area visit www.themommarketco.com.

