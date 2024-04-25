Current & Past Articles » General News

Collaboration to improve palliative care in Dufferin and Caledon

April 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Zachary Roman

Local groups are working to improve access and quality of palliative care services in Caledon and Dufferin County. 

The Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team (HOHC OHT), in collaboration with Bethell Hospice and the HOHC OHT’s palliative care working group, recently secured funding for a clinical coach through Ontario Health. 

Bethell Hospice executive director Margaret Paan said the clinical coach will guide and support the implementation of a framework to improve access to, and quality of, hospice palliative care in Dufferin and Caledon. 

The HOHC OHT’s integrated palliative care model is focused on earlier identification and improved connection for those in need of palliative care.

“We are so proud of the work being done locally and are thrilled to receive funding to help further this work,” said Paan. “The success of our application for funding from Ontario Health is a testament that by working collaboratively, we can accomplish more than the sum of our parts.”

Paan said with rapid population growth, Dufferin and Caledon have a great need to bolster current palliative care services to keep up with changing demographics. 

The new clinical coach is going to lead implementation of the HOHC OHT’s integrated palliative care model; create a single intake for palliative care services in collaboration with primary and acute care providers; provide support to community nurses and primary care providers focused on palliative care; and develop an interdisciplinary team for further coordination. 

Tracy Coffin is the executive director of the HOHC OHT. She said the clinical coach will help improve access to palliative care services and increase the number of health care professionals who can provide those services. 

“Our goal is to identify those who require palliative care services earlier in their care journey and provide them and their caregivers with quality care and support,” said Coffin. “This work would not be possible without the financial support of the Ontario Palliative Care Network (OPCN), and the tireless efforts of HOHC OHT’s palliative care working group. Their dedication and commitment to improving care in our community is truly inspiring.”

In the coming months, Bethell Hospice, the OPCN, and HOHC OHT will be working together to recruit the clinical coach. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Yoga in the Park to return to Shelburne, offering free classes

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will be able to stretch and move into the warmer seasons with the return of ...

Shelburne Soccer Club requests field upgrades

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Soccer Club has approached Town Council advocating for upgrades to the fields.  Representatives from the ...

District Youth Public Speaking Contest held at Shelburne Legion

Written By Debbie Freeman The Royal Canadian Legion Shelburne Branch 220 had the honour of hosting the organization’s District Youth Public Speaking Contest on Saturday, ...

Over $85,000 up for grabs with Ontario SPCA’s 50/50 Lottery

Written By Sam Odrowski More than $85,000 could be won through the Ontario SPCA Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. There’s only one week left ...

Local man recognized for rescuing elderly neighbour from fire

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Grand Valley resident is being recognized for his heroic actions that helped save the life of ...

Shelburne Rotary encourages people to join for National Volunteer Week

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As organizations across Dufferin County celebrate the contributions of their volunteer members this week as part of ...

Painted crosswalk program to be discontinued in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne will be discontinuing its painted crosswalk project following deterioration and increasing financial factors.  ...

New art exhibit ‘Plantopia’ coming to Shelburne Town Hall Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As a new season blooms, Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to glimpse the ‘essence of plants’ ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the ...

BBQ fundraiser coming to Orangeville for women who lost family and home

Written By Sam Odrowski The community is coming together to support a woman who lost her three children and both parents in a house fire ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support