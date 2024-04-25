Museum of Dufferin hosting several events through May

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) collects and preserves the stories of the people, places and culture of Dufferin County — past and present — and shares them through engaging and inclusive experiences.

The MoD offers a welcoming, unique and enriching environment for its visitors, with an eclectic variety of experiences by way of exhibitions, events, programs and tours – there’s something for everyone.

Here’s what’s coming up in May at the MoD:

MoD-Tots: Gifts for Mom | May 1, 9 to 10 am, 11 am to noon

Join the Museum for MoD-Tots: Gifts for Mom! Create gifts with your toddler for the female caregiver in their life through tot-friendly crafts and sensory play!

The cost is $7 plus HST per child. Learn more at eventbrite.ca/cc/mod-tots-1817659.

Red Dress Day | May 4 and 5

Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit People, is observed on May 5. The day honours and brings awareness to the thousands of Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people who have been subject to disproportionate violence in Canada.

The Museum of Dufferin is preparing a display of red dresses that have been donated by the community. Beginning May 4, if you drive by the Museum, you’ll see red dresses displayed on the front lawn. Learn more at dufferinmuseum.com/event/reddressday.

Archives Workshop: Hunting For Your House History (Rural / Farm) | May 4, 10 am to noon

Do you own a farm/rural property in Dufferin County and want to learn about its history?

Led by MoD Archivist, Laura Camilleri, this workshop will focus on researching the history of farms and farm families in Dufferin County. Archives staff will guide you through researching the property history – from the issuance of a crown patent to the present.

Participants are welcome to stay after the workshop to continue their research. Please ensure that if you bring a specific address to research that you have the legal description ready.

The cost is $15 plus HST per appointment. Learn more at eventbrite.ca/e/archives-workshop-hunting-for-your-house-history-rural-farm-tickets-862363381087.

MoD Master Class for Kids and Teens: Dragon Painting | May 11, 10 am to noon

No experience necessary, beginners welcome!

Master painter Ricky Schaede is back at the MoD, offering a dragon painting workshop for kids and teens.

The cost is $20 plus HST, per participant. Register at eventbrite.ca/e/mod-masterclass-for-kids-teens-dragon-painting-tickets-847548449227.

MoD Master Class for Kids & Teens: Octopus Painting | May 11, 1:30 to 3:30 pm

No experience necessary and beginners are welcome to this class as well.

Ricky Schaede will host another workshop, this time teaching participants how to paint octopuses.

The cost is $20 plus HST, per participant. Visit eventbrite.ca/e/mod-masterclass-for-kids-teens-octopus-painting-tickets-848287650197 to learn more.

MoD-Tots: Things That Go | May 15, 9 to 10 am or 11 to noon

Join the MoD for MoD-Tots: Things that Go! Explore planes, trains and automobiles with your toddler through transportation themed crafts and sensory play.

The cost is $7 plus HST per child. Register at eventbrite.ca/cc/mod-tots-1817659.

International Museum Day: Free Admission | May 18, 11 am to 4 pm

Saturday, May 18 is International Museum Day!

To celebrate, the MoD is leading special behind-the-scenes tours in its storage rooms with Museum staff. These rooms are not usually accessible to the public, but the MoD is opening them up just for you!

How does the Museum keep artifacts and archival documents safe? How are artifacts chosen artifacts for display? Does the MoD have dinosaur bones? Secret love letters? Find out the answers to these questions and more on this rarely offered tour!

You can also try out a scavenger hunt and take part in other fun activities throughout the galleries!

No registration required and admission is free.

MoD Studio Workshop: Create Your Own Cookbook | May 25, 1 to 2 pm

In this workshop, your family or group can try building their own cookbook! This one-hour workshop will go through the basics of bookmaking and provide historical examples from our collection for inspiration. Supplies will be provided so you can take your cookbook home to add in more recipes! While you’re at the MoD, you can also check out the new exhibit on Food and Drink for more inspiration.

The cost is $20 plus HST per family/group. Learn more at eventbrite.ca/e/mod-studio-workshop-make-your-own-cookbook-tickets-884294317107.

MoD-Tots: In the Rainforest | May 29, 9 to 10 am and 11 am to noon

Join the Museum for MoD-Tots: In the Rainforest! Explore the jungle with your toddler through tot-friendly rainforest themed crafts and sensory play.

The cost is $7 plus HST per child. Register at eventbrite.ca/cc/mod-tots-1817659.

The MoD, located at 936029 Airport Road Mulmur, Ontario, features three galleries and four historic buildings that host long-term and short-term exhibitions and art shows. The MoD is also home to the Dufferin County Archives.

